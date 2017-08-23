VIDEO: Golfer Proves Why Hitting Flaming Objects is a Bad Idea

There are cool golf trick shots and then there are dumb attempts at trick shots. The video below posted by Golf Gods on Instagram is one of the dumb attempts at a trick shot. The video involves a group of guys, of which one tries to hit what I’m guessing is a pine cone or stick that is on fire. When the guy makes contact the fire shoots up at him and lands on his shorts and shirt. Instead of using the stop, drop, and roll method to put the fire out, the guy jumps into a lake he’s attempting to hit the ball into, causing his friends to laugh hysterically.

While these types of videos may go viral and achieve what the uploader wants, they can also go horribly wrong.