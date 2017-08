Just when you think the limited juice of the #DriveByDunkChallenge had run out, Verne Troyer speeds in and breathes new life into the fad.

Troyer treated that Fisher-Price hoop like one of his housemates on The Surreal Life — without a shred of respect. And chucking the cheap basketball toward the camera was a nice artistic flourish.

Excellent work all around.

It proves what we’ve always known: Mini Me will always get the better of a mini hoop.