Roundup: Village Voice No Longer Printing; $40 Million Penthouse in Boston; & Lottery Worker Gets 25 Years in Prison

Chase Carter, the new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model … after 60 years, the Village Voice will no longer have a print edition … checking in on the stars from Dirty Dancing, 30 years later … former Presidential candidate Herman Cain: “My fellow blacks, please: Stop wasting time on statues and solve today’s problems” … Oregon mother of three goes after wife of treasury secretary on Instagram, takes an L: “adorably out of touch” … “Twitter is ‘failing women’ by taking too long to remove misogynistic abuse” … if you want a backstory to a shirtless Mark Wahlberg photo … even if you had the money, would you buy a $40 million penthouse in Boston? … this Top 100 movie comedies list is preposterous, with nothing after the year 2000 cracking the Top 30 … “Fake Polls Are A Real Problem” … Angelina Jolie and her kids left Target in LA because the store didn’t sell hot dogs … “Ex-lottery worker who rigged winnings gets 25 years in prison” …

Tom Savage will be the starting QB in Houston. Gross. [Chronicle]

Thon Maker, of the Milwaukee Bucks: Good dude. [On Milwaukee]

I’m excited about how good Terrelle Pryor will be in Washington this season. [Bleacher Report]

Former NBA point guard Jamaal Tinsley is going to court, claiming many people took more money than they were due. [Indy Star]

The Detroit Tigers outfielder of the future just might be Mikie Mahtook. [Free Press]

I can’t imagine Dabo Swinney taking the Texas A&M job if Kevin Sumlin is fired. [Dallas News]

Lengthy read on the South Carolina shooter. The story is alternatively sad and frustrating, mostly because there’s no why. No closure. [GQ]

After a lengthy run covering the Capitals, Jill Sorenson won’t be returning to CSN Mid-Atlantic next year. [RMNB]

Jets fans will love to hear that they could have had Alvin Kamara, but GM Mike Maccagnan was too cautious. [NYDN]

What is the best destination for Kyrie Irving?@jasonrmcintyre: The Boston Celtics pic.twitter.com/KjUOEo908D — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 24, 2017

The repo man in Compton doesn’t play. At the same time, the owner doesn’t want to part with his ride.

Jim Vance passed away recently, and if you grew up watching him deliver the news in DC, you’ll enjoy these bloopers.