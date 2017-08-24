NFL USA Today Sports

Dez Bryant and Jemele Hill Are Sparring on Twitter

Dez Bryant and Jemele Hill Are Sparring on Twitter

NFL

Dez Bryant and Jemele Hill Are Sparring on Twitter

Dez Bryant made moderately viral news for joking that he wouldn’t eat at Blaze Pizza (the fast casual pizza chain in which LeBron has a big equity stake) anymore after a server tweeted that the Cowboys receiver tipped her $75 but she still hates the Cowboys.

Jemele Hill responded to the story:

Dez countered:

Then Jemele said she was joking:

It’s unclear what Jemele would have wanted Dez to take a stand against — alleged domestic violence from his teammate Ezekiel Elliott, Colin Kaepernick not being employed when he’s better than most backups in the NFL including the Cowboys’ Kellen Moore, or something else? — but it would be interesting to see this conversation continued extemporaneously on SC6.

, , , Media, NFL

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home