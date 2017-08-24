Floyd Mayweather Confronted a Fan After a Press Conference

Floyd Mayweather got into it with a fan during a press event on Wednesday. There must not have been many people left in attendance when this happened because “Alex” sounded mic’d up and Floyd – and randomly-sized bodyguards – walked right over to him to have a word. It was a really weird interaction and a nice reminder that Floyd faces plenty of doubters – and Conor McGegor fans – this weekend and he may be growing tired of them. You have to wonder if Alex will show up at Floyd’s strip club after the fight to apologize for doubting him.
