This overhead angle GIF of Steven Souza Jr.'s homer tonight is really one of the coolest I've ever seen. #Rays pic.twitter.com/FDE1ntr0Sz — Adrian Garro (@adriangarro) August 24, 2017

Baseball is a beautiful game and this is a particularly affecting GIF showing Tampa Bay’s Steven Souza Jr. blasting a home run to straightaway centerfield. The baseball cames directly at the camera, rising and curving toward its ultimate destination over the fence.

A word of warning, though: If one fixates on the spin for too long, he becomes obsessed — like the eccentric neighbor boy in American Beauty was with that plastic bag.