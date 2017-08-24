Jae Crowder Has Been in a Long-Term Relationship With Derrick Rose's High School Girlfriend

By: The Big Lead Staff | 36 minutes ago

Jae Crowder and Derrick Rose both joined the Cavs this offseason; Crowder came to Cleveland in the Kyrie Irving/Isaiah Thomas swap, and Rose signed as a free agent.

The new teammates have swam in the same dating pool. Crowder’s girlfriend, Dana Lambert, dated Rose in high school. Crowder and Lambert have a daughter together.

