Jae Crowder Has Been in a Long-Term Relationship With Derrick Rose's High School Girlfriend

Jae Crowder and Derrick Rose both joined the Cavs this offseason; Crowder came to Cleveland in the Kyrie Irving/Isaiah Thomas swap, and Rose signed as a free agent.
The new teammates have swam in the same dating pool. Crowder’s girlfriend, Dana Lambert, dated Rose in high school. Crowder and Lambert have a daughter together.
There's so many great things I can say about you I honestly don't know where to start. I feel so blessed to have you as my life partner. You are the best baby daddy anyone could ever ask for. I'm so proud of the man you have become. Jada is so lucky to have you as her real life super hero. Thank you for helping me grow into the best woman and mother I could possibly be. We love you daddy. Thank you for working so hard for us. Happy Birthday baby.. my soul mate, my best friend, my sunshine on a cloudy day. ❤️❤️❤️ More life.. more err thang.. u deserve it ALL plus more.
