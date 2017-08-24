Katy Perry's Bizarre Basketball Music Video Features Rob Gronkowski and Karl-Anthony Towns

Katy Perry released a new music video for her song “Swish Swish” last night. It takes place on a basketball court and features Nicki Minaj, lots of athlete and celebrity cameos and some really bad slapstick comedy. I mean, like, 50 people get hit in the face with a basketball. Yet there’s no J.R. Smith.

As for the cameos, there’s Rob Gronkowski holding up a very topical sign that says “When does football season start.” The Mountain from Game of Thrones is there. Terry Crews and Molly Shannon. The kid from Stranger Things. And finally, out of nowhere, Karl-Anthony Towns wanders into the last shot and smiles while holding a basketball.