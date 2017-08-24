Klay Thompson Unaware of #ChinaKlay Because He Didn't Have Internet This Summer

Klay Thompson seemingly spent his entire summer in China where the Internet fell in love with him all over again. #ChinaKlay was a treasure, but Klay Thompson had no idea about that. He had no idea how viral he was going because the man with the $68 million contract didn’t have internet while he was abroad. I mean, did he even get an international plan for his cell phone or did he just tell his family he’d see them when he saw them?
