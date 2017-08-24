MLB USA Today Sports

Miguel Cabrera Punches Austin Romine, Sparks Massive Brawl Between Yankees and Tigers

MLB

Tempers are flaring between the Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees. After Michael Fulmer drilled Yankees Gary Sanchez, Yankees reliever Tommy Kahnle threw behind Miguel Cabrera, and immediately got tossed, along with manager Joe Girardi.

It didn’t end there, though, as Cabrera and catcher Austin Romine had some words that turned into fists. Now, this is a base brawl.

