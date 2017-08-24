PM Roundup: Jerry Kramer Gets HOF Senior Committee Nod; Olivia Munn Gets Vikings Invite

The Big Lead PM Sports Roundup, a safe space from MSESPN references.

Jerry Kramer Gets the Hall of Fame Senior Nomination Nod: Finally, Jerry Kramer gets the nomination as a senior candidate, which makes it highly likely he will be selected next February. I wrote about Kramer’s candidacy back in 2011. It’s been a long time coming.

No Rally Cat: The Cardinals were determined not to be the best pet owners in baseball.

I don’t think Nick Saban will approve Jerry Jeudy’s boat trip before the bowl game, though:

Gladwell only has a chance if he trains for 10,000 hours:

Michael Conforto dislocated his shoulder swinging: ouch.

Tweet of the Day: Giving it to Alicia Kramer, daughter of Jerry Kramer, who has for years worked to get her father enshrined in Canton.

Fainted — Alicia E. Kramer (@JerryKramer4HOF) August 24, 2017

