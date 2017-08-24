Roundup: Powerball Winner, Joker Movie, Rich Hill Throws No-Hitter and Loses

Kristen Bell … there was a Powerball winner … there is an incredibly unnecessary Joker/Harley Quinn origin movie coming … Michigan frat cancels Nile-themed party because they didn’t want to appropriate Egyptian culture … viral solar eclipse photo turns out to be fake .. the making of Dylann Roof … guy tries to hijack football players, get beat up … Kennedys arrested after wild Cape Cod party … where’s the money going in the San Francisco school budget … woman wins scratchoff for $500,000 only gets $500 … pigs rescued from fire, turned into sausage for firefighters … Taylor Swift has a new album which may take a shot at Kanye … three Donald Trumps gave 3 speeches … there will be another solar eclipse in 2024 … Mario Kart-inspired go-kart track … Tig Nataro brought up sexual-misconduct rumors about Louis CK … Trump issued a transgender military ban …

Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill threw 9 innings of no-hit baseball but gave up a homer in the 10th and lost. [ESPN]

Woman beaten and had head shaved over volume of Steelers game. [Trib Live]

Jared Sullinger and Kely Olynyk dispute Chris Broussard’s sources that Isaiah Thomas wasn’t liked by Boston teammates. [Sporting News]

Breitbart apologizes for mistaking soccer player for traveling migrant. [Newsweek]

Kansas football player kicked off team for threatening woman with handgun. [KC Star]

Sam Ponder navigating pay issues as a woman in sports media. [Variety]

Stark sisters doing carpool karaoke.

New Foo Fighters.

A horror comedy coming to Netflix.