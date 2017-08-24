Sly Stallone Shared a Mashup of McGregor and Mayweather as Rocky and Clubber Lang

I came across this item … Connor is long long shot but he is a SUPER WARRIOR! .. Floyd is going to be almost impossible to defeat!! Good luck and be safe to both Warriors! A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Aug 23, 2017 at 6:01pm PDT

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather are boxing on Saturday. Have you seen this, have you heard about this? Anyways, Sylvester Stallone shared a clever meme of McGregor superimposed on Rocky’s head, whipping Floyd Mayweather/Clubber Lang. This is, in my opinion, very unlikely to be indicative of the result of Saturday’s bout, when Mayweather is going to dodge everything McGregor has until the Irishman wears out, and then spend 8-9 rounds jabbing him for points.

Anyways, if this meme had you jonesing for the original video, here’s the match from Rocky 3: