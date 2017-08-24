The Big Lead College Football Predictions: Who Can Slow Alabama's Roll?

Predictions! Get your predictions, here. Some will be correct. Others will look foolish a few months from now.
National Champion Game
Koster: Alabama over USC
Phillips: Alabama over USC
Lisk: Alabama over USC
McIntyre: Ohio State over Clemson
Shamburger: Alabama over USC
Four Playoff Teams
Koster: Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, USC
Phillips: Alabama, Oklahoma, Ohio State, USC
Lisk: Alabama, USC, Oklahoma, Ohio State
McIntyre: Ohio State, Clemson, Stanford, Alabama
Shamburger: Alabama, USC, Ohio State, Oklahoma
Power 5 Conference Champions
Koster: Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, USC, Oklahoma State
Phillips: Alabama, Florida State, Ohio State, USC, Oklahoma
Lisk: Alabama, Florida State, Ohio State, USC, Oklahoma
McIntyre: Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Stanford, Texas
Shamburger: Alabama, Florida State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, USC
Heisman Trophy Winner
Koster: Bo Scarbrough, Alabama
Phillips: Saquon Barkley, Penn State
Lisk: Sam Darnold, USC
McIntyre: Saquon Barkley, Penn State
Shamburger: Sam Darnold, USC
Biggest Surprise Team
Koster: Colorado State
Phillips: Virginia Tech
Lisk: Baylor
McIntyre: Texas
Shamburger: Virginia Tech
Biggest Disappointment
Koster: Baylor
Phillips: Clemson
Lisk: Georgia
McIntyre: Oklahoma
Shamburger: Clemson
First Power 5 Coach Fired
Koster: Rich Rodriguez
Phillips: Butch Jones
Lisk: Kirk Ferentz. Ha, no, just kidding. Brian Kelly.
McIntyre: Brian Kelly, Notre Dame
Shamburger: Brian Kelly
Best Job Available After 2017
Koster: UCLA
Phillips: Tennessee
Lisk: Texas A&M
McIntyre: Notre Dame
Shamburger: Notre Dame
Biggest Upset of the 2016 College Football Season
Koster: Iowa over Ohio State
Phillips: Minnesota over Michigan
Lisk: Nebraska over Penn State in Happy Valley
McIntyre: Indiana over Michigan
Shamburger: Indiana over Michigan
Lane Kiffin’s first year at FAU will be …
Koster: Clickable
Phillips: As crazy as expected
Lisk: Meh
McIntyre: More talked about than every SEC team except Alabama
Shamburger: Fresh like the water in Boca Raton
How many SEC teams finish in the Top 25
Koster: 4
Phillips: 5
Lisk: 5
McIntyre: 4
Shamburger: 5 (Alabama, LSU, Florida, Georgia, Auburn)
More wins: Notre Dame or Michigan State
Koster: Notre Dame
Phillips: Notre Dame
Lisk: Michigan State
McIntyre: Michigan State
Shamburger: Michigan State
More wins: Texas A&M or Texas
Koster: Texas
Phillips: Texas
Lisk: Texas
McIntyre: Texas
Shamburger: Texas
