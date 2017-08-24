The Big Lead College Football Predictions: Who Can Slow Alabama's Roll?

By: The Big Lead Staff | 2 minutes ago

Predictions! Get your predictions, here. Some will be correct. Others will look foolish a few months from now.

National Champion Game

Koster: Alabama over USC

Phillips: Alabama over USC

Lisk: Alabama over USC

McIntyre: Ohio State over Clemson

Shamburger: Alabama over USC

Four Playoff Teams

Koster: Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, USC

Phillips: Alabama, Oklahoma, Ohio State, USC

Lisk: Alabama, USC, Oklahoma, Ohio State

McIntyre: Ohio State, Clemson, Stanford, Alabama

Shamburger: Alabama, USC, Ohio State, Oklahoma

Power 5 Conference Champions

Koster: Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, USC, Oklahoma State

Phillips: Alabama, Florida State, Ohio State, USC, Oklahoma

Lisk: Alabama, Florida State, Ohio State, USC, Oklahoma

McIntyre: Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Stanford, Texas

Shamburger: Alabama, Florida State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, USC

Heisman Trophy Winner

Koster: Bo Scarbrough, Alabama

Phillips: Saquon Barkley, Penn State

Lisk: Sam Darnold, USC

McIntyre: Saquon Barkley, Penn State

Shamburger: Sam Darnold, USC

Biggest Surprise Team

Koster: Colorado State

Phillips: Virginia Tech

Lisk: Baylor

McIntyre: Texas

Shamburger: Virginia Tech

Biggest Disappointment

Koster: Baylor

Phillips: Clemson

Lisk: Georgia

McIntyre: Oklahoma

Shamburger: Clemson

First Power 5 Coach Fired

Koster: Rich Rodriguez

Phillips: Butch Jones

Lisk: Kirk Ferentz. Ha, no, just kidding. Brian Kelly.

McIntyre: Brian Kelly, Notre Dame

Shamburger: Brian Kelly

Best Job Available After 2017

Koster: UCLA

Phillips: Tennessee

Lisk: Texas A&M

McIntyre: Notre Dame

Shamburger: Notre Dame

Biggest Upset of the 2016 College Football Season

Koster: Iowa over Ohio State

Phillips: Minnesota over Michigan

Lisk: Nebraska over Penn State in Happy Valley

McIntyre: Indiana over Michigan

Shamburger: Indiana over Michigan

Lane Kiffin’s first year at FAU will be …

Koster: Clickable

Phillips: As crazy as expected

Lisk: Meh

McIntyre: More talked about than every SEC team except Alabama

Shamburger: Fresh like the water in Boca Raton

How many SEC teams finish in the Top 25

Koster: 4

Phillips: 5

Lisk: 5

McIntyre: 4

Shamburger: 5 (Alabama, LSU, Florida, Georgia, Auburn)

More wins: Notre Dame or Michigan State

Koster: Notre Dame

Phillips: Notre Dame

Lisk: Michigan State

McIntyre: Michigan State

Shamburger: Michigan State

More wins: Texas A&M or Texas

Koster: Texas

Phillips: Texas

Lisk: Texas

McIntyre: Texas

Shamburger: Texas