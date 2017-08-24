VIDEO: LeSean McCoy Says Colin Kaepernick Isn't a Good Enough Player to Warrant Distraction

LeSean McCoy on Kaepernick: I think his situation is not good enough to have him on the team with all the attention that comes along with it pic.twitter.com/HrvfgeNsBP — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) August 24, 2017

LeSean McCoy, speaking at his Bills media appearance today, went against the grain of what a lot of current NFL players have said about Colin Kaepernick. PFT transcribed:

“That may have something to do with but I think it also has a lot to do with his play,” McCoy said. “I’m sure a lot of teams wouldn’t want him as their starting quarterback. Then it’s the chaos that comes with it. It’s a lot. A team’s trying to win and not have a distraction on a team. As a player, there’s certain players that can be on a team with big distractions, and other players, they’re not good enough that it’s worth it. I think his situation is, not good enough to have on a team with all the attention that comes along with it. I’m sure if a guy like [Tom] Brady or a guy like — whoever is your favorite player, Odell Beckham or a guy like that — you’ll deal with that attention and play him. With certain guys, it’s not worth it.” “I think the whole Kaepernick situation, in this country you can believe what you want, freedom of speech,” McCoy said. “I think maybe they could choose a better platform to state their beliefs. One thing I’ve learned about is that people in America, they’re followers. There’s some people that if you ask about these topics, they’ll say what they heard, not what they know.”

There can be a debate about whether Kaepernick is of a starting caliber — on some teams, like the Jets and Jags for example, he’s probably better than who they’ve got — but he’s better than most backups in the league. Thus far, NFL coaches have opted against signing a backup who is likely better equipped to come in if their signal caller goes down, but is newsworthy.

My bet would be that, after injury attrition starts to ravage NFL rosters, Kaepernick is signed by Halloween.