Watch Two Hole-In-Ones on the Same Hole in One Day on the European Tour

The European Tour is featuring a hole that is 86 yards long at the Made in Denmark tournament at Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort this week. In the first day things went as most would expect on such a short hole with an easy pin placement.

Two players have already aced the hole, both Zander Lombard and Edoardo Molinari.

