Fantasy Football 2017 Overall Top 200 Rankings and Auction Values

Here are my Top 200 rankings for 2017, with sample auction prices included. These were put together by first projecting team totals (passing, rushing) and then allocating/guesstimating usage within the team based on past production and trends, age, draft position (for young players), and assessing news.
These rankings are for a 12-team league with a starting lineup as follows: 1 QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, 1 TE. Scoring is 6 points for all TDs (including passing) and PPR.
The auction prices are based on a 12-team league with 14 spots per team allocated to QB, RB, WR, and TE positions, and a $200 salary cap per team (for a $100 league, just half the totals).
I’ve included both my overall and position rank. I also included the Average Draft Position from Fantasy Pros (which includes data from several sites). Note: I do not rank kickers and defenses here. I never spend more than a dollar at auction and rarely use anything other than my last picks.
I’ve marked those where my rank differs dramatically (more than one round) with either red (I’m higher on a player than the ADP) or blue (I’m lower). There is a systematic thing you’ll see where I’m higher on a lot of tight ends. That may be because this ADP data is including leagues that don’t require a tight end starter, causing the average positioning to drop.
Hopefully the color coding can allow you to see value tiers as well. Enjoy and good luck.
Comments