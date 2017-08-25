Florida State President: "we're gonna beat Alabama pretty bad next week"

Alabama and Florida State, respectively the #1 and #3 teams in both preseason NCAA football polls, face off in the Chick-fil-A Kick-Off Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium next Saturday. These schools have met just four times previously on the football field, most recently when unranked FSU beat #22 Alabama in 2007. Since then the schools have won 5 combined national titles. Four of those belong to Alabama, but FSU isn’t scared. In fact, president John Thrasher is super confident the Seminoles will win again.

FSU Prez John Thrasher is ready: "I shouldn't talk too much trash, but I think we're gonna beat Alabama pretty bad next week. I really do." — Tim Linafelt / FSU (@Tim_Linafelt) August 25, 2017

Finally, someone has actually disrespected Alabama football. Expect the players to talk about this for the next decade.