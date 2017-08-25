Graham DeLaet Doesn't Care About Your Fantasy Golf Team

Fantasy sports are important to a lot of people, especially when money is on the line, but they are the least of an athlete’s worries. Case in point, Graham DeLaet.
DeLaet withdrew from the Northern Trust Open on Friday with a back injury. DeLaet’s decision caused one fan to take a shot at him on Twitter regarding fantasy sports and the Canadian fired right back.
After DeLaet responded, another fan chimed in.
Sorry folks, but I’m on DeLaet’s side here. Who cares about your stupid fantasy team. If you’re willingly choosing to wager money on an athlete, then you take the risk of that athlete getting hurt. It’s not the athlete’s responsibility to worry about making money for you, his job is to play a professional sport and if he is injured, why should he risk his career for your $20?
