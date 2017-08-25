NFL USA Today Sports

Hue Jackson Named DeShone Kizer Starting Quarterback and It Broke His Brain

Hue Jackson has the unenviable task of being the head coach of the Cleveland Browns. That means he has to pick a quarterback who will inevitably be replaced later in the season. This week Jackson decided to go with rookie Deshone Kizer over expensive import Brock Osweiler. The decision-making process may have broken Jackson’s brain. Watch.

Having ideas based on feelings is a good thing. This will be his most sound reasoning about the quarterback situation all week.

Most coaches speak in cliches. Jackson makes them up. Like a bed. Which he was apparently in. With his quarterback? The preseason is obviously way too long.

After Kizer was named the starting quarterback for the Browns’ third preseason game, he had a rocky first day, came back strong on Thursday. Let’s see what coach had to say about it. Via PFT:

“I see an uptick in making sure that the t’s are crossed and the i’s are dotted,” Jackson told reporters on Thursday. “He had a really good practice today. . . . [T]oday, he acted like the DeShone I know and took the bull by the horns and had a heck of a practice.”

Hue Jackson went from having thoughts about thoughts to making up brand new cliches to complete autopilot in a matter of days. By the time the Browns are eliminated from the playoff hunt in mid-October his responses may be completely binary.

