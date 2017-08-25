Jim Brown, the NFL's Moral Compass, Finally Chimes in on Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick is still unemployed for speaking out so it was only a matter of time before someone asked the moral compass of the NFL, Jim Brown, to opine on the situation. A celebrated activist, who better to ask? Turns out Brown would never go to the extremes that Kaepernick did when he knelt during the National Anthem.

Brown explained that the NFL is a business and players have to choose between being an activist and a player. It’s a tough balance to strike and Brown is celebrated for doing so throughout his life.

I can’t be two things at once that contradict each other.

Kaepernick has to choose. He can’t be a contradiction. Like, say, being a great humanitarian while being consistently accused of violence towards women (and men) over a span of three decades. That would be a contradiction. Or how in the wake of the NFL’s recent issues with domestic violence the Cleveland Browns did not distance themselves from Jim Brown. In fact, they built him a statue. That seems like another contradiction.

I’m an American I don’t desecrate my flag and my National Anthem. I’m not gonna do anything against the flag and the National Anthem.

So if you ask Jim Brown, flags and songs are untouchable. Women? Well, let’s just focus on standing during the anthem for now and don’t worry about that.