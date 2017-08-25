More Video of LaVar Ball Playing Hoops Has Emerged and It's Very Bad

LaVar Ball’s game isn’t hard to figure out. He obviously says bombastic things to get attention, which is either genius or cringe-worthy depending on one’s view of personal dignity. So he probably doesn’t actually think he could beat Michael Jordan in a game of one-on-one, he’s just saying it.

After this March footage of him attempting to play the sport of basketball, any subsequent boasting felt even more divorced from reality because the eldest Ball is quite unimpressive on the hardwood.

More visual evidence of his woeful game has emerged and it’s not pretty. Ball blows a point-blank layup and refused to run back on defense within seconds. He then gets the ball back but we are unable to see if he converts the bunny because the videographer is, uh, only an amateur.

Just something to keep in mind whenever Ball starts barking next. This is the full extent of his bite.