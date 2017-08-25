New England Patriots Think Julian Edelman Tore His ACL

Julian Edelman went down with what looked like a bad injury during a preseason game Friday night. Apparently, the New England Patriots believe they’ve lost their leading receiver will be lost for the season.

Patriots suspect Julian Edelman tore his ACL, but do not definitely know, per source. MRI on Sunday to determine full extent of injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 26, 2017

An MRI on Saturday will tell the story, but when Edelman went down with a non-contact injury to his right knee against the Detroit Lions, it looked really bad. He limped to the sideline but had to be carted off to the locker room.

If it is as bad as the Patriots fear, Brandin Cooks and Chris Hogan will become far more important to the team’s offense. Edelman has led New England in receptions in three of the last four seasons. With Tom Brady’s safety blanket lost, others will have to step up.