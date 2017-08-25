Roundup: RIP Jay Thomas; Hurricane Harvey Coming; Clowns Are Scary

Actor Jay Thomas dies at 69 … Chandler Parsons is living large … President tweets meme … Anthony Rizzo has a certain fondness for Taco Bell … Category 3 hurricane approaching Texas … Couple falsely accused of conducting Satanic rituals at daycare wins multimillion dollar settlement … Shocking that Exxon would misled the public …Bill Simmons and the three worst words in sports media … 22 dead in Brazilian boat crash … Imagine winning the lottery … The Palace of Auburn Hills is on borrowed time … Legal battle over Rally Cat … What’s going on between the ears for Blake Bortles … Girl Scouts not happy with Boy Scouts … Hurricane Andrew, 25 years later … Whole Foods lowering prices … Vincent Testaverde leaving Miami … Christopher Columbus statue may come down in NYC … Florida executes inmate … Classic Trophy/Participation generation golf hole … Miguel Cabrera’s new catchphrase … Jimmy Butler isn’t buying those Dwyane Wade rumors … Scott Van Pelt coming to a Sunday near you … Sounds like James Clapper’s beautiful letter wasn’t all that beautiful … Julianne Hough.

Deep dive into the Colin Kaepernick saga as it enters its second year. What direction will it go in next? [Sac Bee]

A clown-only screening of It is in the works and that’s terrifying. [Entertainment Weekly]

Why Lenin’s corpse is still on display at the Kremlin. [Newsweek]

Jim Harbaugh: our roster doesn’t even exist, man. [NJ.com]

One of the finest debates. Is a fish in water wet?

Arguing about whether fish are "wet" or "dry" pic.twitter.com/2Y87ou1Lzd — ThingsBlackFolksLike (@Stuff4blackppl) August 24, 2017

This is impressive.

This game has gotten a bit out of hand. pic.twitter.com/997nYDRmaJ — Sporting News (@sportingnews) August 24, 2017

Were you expecting s’more content?