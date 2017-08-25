Stephen Strasburg Made the Baseball Look Like a Wiffle Ball

Stephen Strasburg left Thursday night’s victory over the Astros in the sixth inning with calf cramps but said he is not worried about them. Before he departed, he treated the world to two magnificent curveballs with top-notch spin rates. Both eclipsed the 3,000 mark, meaning Strasburg should probably shift into second gear if he doesn’t want to strain the engine.

Of course, with Dusty Baker at the helm, all bets are off.

Strasburg, now 29, has quietly put together another fantastic year. He’s 10-4 with a 3.24 ERA and 1.104 WHIP and can be unhittable on any given night.