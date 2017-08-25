WATCH: Julian Edelman Carted Off After Non-Contact Knee Injury

Julian Edelman has become the latest big-name NFL player to suffer an injury during the 2017 preseason. In the first quarter of the New England Patriots’ game against the Detroit Lions Friday night, Edelman went down with a knee injury and had to be carted off the field.

The injury came after an 18-yard reception from Tom Brady, and as Edelman cut up-field his right knee buckled and he went down in a heap. He managed to limp to the sidelines, but wound up being carted to the locker room.

Check out the play:

Non-contact knee injuries are bad news. Hoping Edelman’s OK, but this doesn’t look good. pic.twitter.com/w5qUXzxW5m — Liam Martin (@LiamWBZ) August 25, 2017

As you can see, he immediately grabbed his knee as he went down. A non-contact knee injury like that is rarely good news.

Here is video of him getting carted off the field not looking happy:

Didn’t catch what happened but Julian Edelman getting carted off the field does not look great here pic.twitter.com/GNsxdyjPQl — Ben Baldwin (@guga31bb) August 25, 2017

We’ll update you when we hear more about his status.