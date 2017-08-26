Mayweather - McGregor Fight Reportedly Delayed Because of PPV Stream Issues

The much anticipated boxing match between Conor McGregor and Floyd Maywather is experiencing some technical difficulties. Cable companies and UFC Fight Pass subscribers are having trouble getting the $99.99 pay-per-view. This is resulting in a lot of angry customers. Like Dick Vitale.

We r in panic mode / Waited all day for PAY PER VIEW OF FIGHT / not getting it & we can't get anyone on the phone ! pic.twitter.com/oTnandYpHU — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) August 27, 2017

While they try to figure out how to handle the heavy volume, the main event is reportedly in a “holding pattern.” If this doesn’t get worked out, it could be devastating for the PPV buy rate. Then there’s the question of how long they’ll hold the event everyone wanted to pay for. Who knows how late it will go on. Bars on the East Coast that close around 1am can’t be happy.

They are rebooting systems to see if they can solve PPV issues. Some carriers have told customers that HD feed is no longer an option. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 27, 2017

SalPal says cable systems in California and Florida are "crashing" so fight is in a "holding pattern" #MayweathervMcgregor — Michele Steele (@ESPNMichele) August 27, 2017