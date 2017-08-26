Mayweather - McGregor Fight Reportedly Delayed Because of PPV Stream Issues

The much anticipated boxing match between Conor McGregor and Floyd Maywather is experiencing some technical difficulties. Cable companies and UFC Fight Pass subscribers are having trouble getting the $99.99 pay-per-view. This is resulting in a lot of angry customers. Like Dick Vitale.
While they try to figure out how to handle the heavy volume, the main event is reportedly in a “holding pattern.” If this doesn’t get worked out, it could be devastating for the PPV buy rate. Then there’s the question of how long they’ll hold the event everyone wanted to pay for. Who knows how late it will go on. Bars on the East Coast that close around 1am can’t be happy.
