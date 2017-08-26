Oregon State Fumbled on the "Crying Jordan" Play and We Can Assume the Meme is Cursed Now

Oregon St called a Crying Jordan play then fumbled pic.twitter.com/Ckc2IcCfhy — That Dude (@cjzer0) August 26, 2017

There’s likely no connection between Oregon State using a Crying Jordan play card and the resulting fumble, but conclusions will be drawn nonetheless. The fumble was part of disastrous second half for the Beavers. Down four at the half, they allowed the Rams to outscore them 34-7 en route to a blowout.

The Crying Jordan has, miraculously, become less ubiquitous on the internet lately. With any luck, this unfortunate incident will lead to widespread speculation that the meme is cursed and, therefore, should never be used.

The real winner here is Distracted Walking Guy. This is his chance to become king of the memes while everyone is, uh, distracted contemplating if Crying Jordan is actually under some sort of spell.

