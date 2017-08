College football is back and dudes with spectacular hair are scoring touchdowns. Florida A&M quarterback Ryan Stanley was the first player to find the end zone this year thanks to a 9-yard scramble.

#Flanagan HS (FL) alum & #FAMU #Rattlers QB Ryan Stanley (@ryanstan_) scores the first TD of the season from 9 yards out! 🐍🐍🐍 pic.twitter.com/ojdPwXtX5z — Sleeper Athletes (@SleeperAthletes) August 26, 2017

Currently, the Rattlers are steamrolling Texas Southern, 29-0. Stanley’s hair — as always — is looking great.

FAMU quarterback Ryan Stanley has quite the headshot. pic.twitter.com/tXlxJmPxVm — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) August 26, 2017

How he created that time machine and got here from the 1980s, we perhaps may never know. But it’s cool he did.