My brother, Jake, is 18 & a senior at Vestavia. He also happens to have Down Syndrome. Tonight 2 teams helped to make his dream come true! pic.twitter.com/uLoP3KH8KR — Amy Hyde (@Amy_Lissa) August 26, 2017

Jake Hyde, a senior at Vestavia High School (Al.), got his big moment under the Friday night lights during yesterday’s game against Briarwood. The two teams facilitated a great moment as Hyde, who has Down Syndrome, took a handoff and raced for a 35-yard touchdown. He was then mobbed by players from both sides chanting his name.

This is the good stuff right here, folks. Enjoy.