Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather Rematch is Definitely Coming, And We'll All Watch

Floyd Mayweather looked his age. Conor McGregor wore down, like everyone predicted. But Mayweather’s 10th round “technical knockout” of McGregor wasn’t impressive, it was simply a matter of fatigue. Mayweather didn’t knock down the UFC star. He took total control in about the 8th round, but the fight was significantly closer than many anticipated. One of the judges had it 87-83.

McGregor was completely out of gas in the 10th round. (You could argue it was that way from the 7th.). When Floyd went on the attack, McGregor was basically defenseless, and didn’t throw a punch as Maywaether pinned him on the ropes. The ref called the fight – prematurely, I thought – and Mayweather got his 50th victory.

But it wasn’t the mismatch everyone though. There will certainly be a rematch. Everyone will watch, too. Mayweather turns 41 in February, and how about another showdown after the Super Bowl, with another $100+ million on the line?

I’d watch. And given how impressive McGregor was, I surmise it’ll happen sooner than later. McGregor’s conditioning improves, and …

“He’s a lot better than I thought he was,” Mayweather told Jim Gray afterward. He also said, “this was my last fight, ladies and gentlemen.”

McGregor has to be done with the UFC. When he can collect in excess of $40 million for a boxing fight for the new few years vs. a mere $8-12 million in UFC, why would he go back to the Octagon?