Floyd Mayweather and Sal Paolantonio Discussed When Conor McGregor "Shot His Load"

Floyd Mayweather and Sal Paolantonio have a pleasant discussion about Conor McGregor shooting his load. pic.twitter.com/VGqaJzyqU2 — Ƒormerly Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) August 27, 2017

Floyd Mayweather, after dismantling Conor McGregor in the later rounds of their fight, had an interview with ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio that, for the immature among us, is rife with double entendre.