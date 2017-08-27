USA Today Sports

Floyd Mayweather and Sal Paolantonio Discussed When Conor McGregor "Shot His Load"

Floyd Mayweather, after dismantling Conor McGregor in the later rounds of their fight, had an interview with ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio that, for the immature among us, is rife with double entendre.

