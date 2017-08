UGH. Great throw by Glennon again, but Meredith lands with a nasty injury pic.twitter.com/f0MckEWnLf — Billy Marshall (@BillyM_91) August 27, 2017

Bears wide receiver Cam Meredith was carted off with an unpleasant-looking leg injury late in the first quarter of today’s preseason game against the Titans. Hopefully this is not as bad for the third-year receiver as it looks upon first sight.