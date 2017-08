Me arguing with myself about food choices last night after trying to go vegan last month pic.twitter.com/Qk1BOG3Jxe — Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) August 27, 2017

Teddy Atlas and Stephen A. Smith broke down the Mayweather-McGregor fight on ESPN last night with calm, measured analysis.

Just kidding.

They screamed at each other about fast food and steak instead.

Incredibly silly? Definitely. Entertaining? You betcha.