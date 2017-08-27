WATCH: Floyd Mayweather Stops Conor McGregor In The 10th Round

Floyd Mayweather, as expected, stopped Conor McGregor in the ninth round of their megafight Saturday night. McGregor gassed out by the middle of the fight and Mayweather was able to stop him without a knockdown at 1:05 in the 10th round.

McGregor looked better than some expected and won the first three rounds of the fight, but he looked tired early and struggled to keep up with Mayweather. I had Mayweather winning rounds four through nine, giving him an 87-84 lead when the fight was stopped.

Mayweather dominated the ninth round and McGregor barely escaped. The UFC lightweight champion didn’t last long in the 10th.

The 40-year-old Mayweather is now 50-0 and just earned the 27th stoppage of his career.