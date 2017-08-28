Cardi B's Shout Out to Colin Kaepernick at the VMAs Was Certainly Something

Emerging rapper Cardi B did not stick to video music awards at last night’s VMAs, shouting out support for a high-profile free agent quarterback.

“Colin Kaepernick, as long as you kneel with us, we gonna be standing for you baby,” she said. “Ay yo, that’s right, I said it.”

Cardi B joins a wide array of musicians to voice their pro-Kaepernick movement. Lupe Fiasco, Chuck D, J. Cole, T.I., Chris Brown and John Legend have all publically supported him. None of those artists were valiantly fighting a wardrobe malfunction on live television while doing so.

If it wasn’t clear before, the interjection of political football into an MTV awards show aimed at teenagers should let everyone know that the Kaepernick controversy isn’t going to recede into background noise any time soon. It’s now a cause being taken on by non-sports fans on par with any other real or perceived social injustice.