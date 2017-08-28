Ezekiel Elliott Hires Lawyer Jeffrey Kessler, a Sign He's Going to Take His Suspension as Far as Tom Brady Did

People who hear the name Jeffrey Kessler and instantly feel a pit in their stomach, or reflexively curse under their breath:

the NFL

the NBA

Major League Baseball

Ezekiel Elliott has just hired Kessler to represent him in defending his 6-game suspension.

Kessler is probably best known in sports circles for working magic on the Latrell Sprewell case. After choking his coach, Sprewell was suspended for 82 games and docked millions of dollars. Kessler went to court and got his client millions back, and the suspension reduced.

More recently, Kessler represented Tom Brady in Deflategate, and for awhile, it looked like he would be victorious. Then Brady threw in the towel and took his 4-game suspension. But, he did get to play for the season in which he was to be suspended.

Does this mean after Elliott loses his appeal, he’ll take it to court, and thus be able to play this season? Stay tuned.