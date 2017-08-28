Roundup: Watch Dump Truck Crash into Highway Sign; James Cameron vs Wonder Woman Fans; & Coolest NFL Offseason Internship

Jessica Lowndes, actress … I’m excited for this new Vince Vaughn movie … “The 24 Best Restaurants in the Most Unexpected Places” … devastating photos from Houston underwater, and more rain is expected … “Growing Up in the Shadow of the Confederacy” … director James Cameron angered Wonder Woman fans with these comments … “Mizzou announces full-tuition grants for low-income students” … graduate student found dead in USC dorm room … “How Donald Trump’s Billionaire Supporters Have Fared After His Election” … there’s a lot to take away from this sad story, but the kids clearly never had a chance … “Rare sea otter spotted off Dana Point” … he was a cop forever, and then in retirement he started robbing banks … How Sicilian oranges are being made into clothes” …

My Fox Sports Radio show talked Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather, and why the Celtics are the team to beat in the East with Kyrie Irving. Also, Richard Deitsch of SI stopped by to talk sports media. [Full 3-Hour Show; Best-of 30-Minute Podcast]

Influence can be difficult to measure, but it feels like Damian Lillard should be a bit higher in Oregon on this list. [Oregonian]

“Ali’s articulation started to become less precise in the mid-1970s, when he was between 30 and 35 years old, almost certainly as a result of blows to the head suffered in the ring.” [WSJ]

Norman Chad goes after Bill Belichick, and it’s pretty funny. [Washington Post]

The next time you hear some 50-year old whine about lack of chances late in his sports media career … show them this about Paul Finebaum. [SBJ]

If you follow high school football, you know that Bergen Catholic, the power from New Jersey, has coaches on staff that used to be rivals. [North Jersey.com]

Car dealers and real estate used to be what athletes did in retirement. Now, it’s equity in tech start-ups. [Bloomberg]

The coolest NFL offseason internship goes to … Ha Ha Clinton-Dix of the Packers, who worked in a courthouse. [ESPN]

Remember David Sills? The 13-year old QB who committed to USC? He’s now a wide receiver at West Virginia. [SI.com]

Before the hurricane hit, a 6-pack for the reporter.

Never seen anything like this in my life; doesn’t appear anyone was seriously injured.

Taylor Swift’s new song made its video debut at the VMAs.