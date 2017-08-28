J.J. Watt Aiming to Raise $1 Million for Hurricane Harvey Relief, Is Almost There

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has been using his celebrity for good over the past two days, raising money for victims of Hurricane Harvey, which has hit Texans country particularly hard.

Hit $500k within 24 hours.

I've raised the goal to $1 million.

Incredible to witness people coming together for the greater good of humanity pic.twitter.com/ZGllA96pwD — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 28, 2017

In the span of 24 hours Watt and those generous enough to donate blew past the goal of $200,000 and reached $500,000. New Rockets guard Chris Paul gave $50,000 to eclipse the half-million mark.

Watt is now aiming to raise $1 million and is getting closer to that goal by the second. The figure is currently at $743,881 and rising.

If you feel inclined to donate, here is the link to do so.