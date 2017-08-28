Jim McElwain Zings Jim Harbaugh for Oddball Ways

Michigan and Florida will battle on Saturday at Jerry World. It’s one of the biggest games of the week, with both teams entering the season toting high hopes and facing multiple areas of concern. Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines are adding some intrigue by flirting with maize uniforms. Gators coach Jim McElwain is adding some drama by taking a shot at his counterpart.

“He obviously felt he needed to do some things to be relevant and that’s his choice,” McElwain said in response to a question about Harbaugh’s eccentric actions since returning to Ann Arbor. “I probably wouldn’t have done it.”

Zing. Like, a very mild zing. More of a backhanded compliment, really.

Love him or hate him, Harbaugh is relevant. His antics have strengthened the Michigan brand and yielded great success on the recruiting trail. McElwain, on the other hand, went viral this offseason for the weirdest of reasons.

Deep down, though, these two coaches aren’t as different as they may think. Both bleed the same red blood of patriots and both refuse to publically name a starting quarterback in advance of the game.