If Mallory Edens Bought the Knicks, New York Fans Would Probably Be Thrilled

Mallory Edens, the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner Wes Edens, has big dreams. Edens recently told TMZ that she wanted to own the New York Knicks. That was part of a larger point she made about the role of women in sports.

“I think women are hugely underrepresented in sports. I mean it’s not something we talk about enough. There are no female GMs, there’s like one team president who is a woman in the NBA. There’s no female head coaches, you know hopefully Becky Hammon gets a head coaching job soon, but there’s never been a female commissioner in any of the four major American sports leagues.”

It might be tough for Edens to buy the Knicks on her own since they are valued at over $3 billion, but as the face of an ownership group she’s just as qualified as Jay-Z or Derek Jeter. Her father is “only” worth $1.2 billion and some of that is probably tied up with the Bucks so she’ll have to raise some of her own cash. She’s apparently starting with some modeling.

My little face is on a not so little billboard 🙈🙊 so cool, and so fun to get to work doing something new and different — many thank yous to the whole 138 Water team! Had the best time shooting this in the middle of nowhere desert with you guys (even when it started sand-storming 😳😳 haha). 💗💗💗💗 A post shared by Mallory Edens (@mallory_edens) on Aug 22, 2017 at 4:23pm PDT

Should she follow in her father’s money-printing footsteps who knows what kind of NBA owner she could be. I doubt any Knicks fans would argue with her taking over for James Dolan after the last two decades. She already treats Kristaps Porzingis better than anyone in the Knicks front office ever has.