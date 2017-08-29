Roundup: Worst Movie Weekend in 16 Years; Jim Harbaugh's Crafty Tricks; & Video of Drunk Man Trying to Bite Flight Attendant

Heidi Klum, model and TV host … Kathy Griffin failed badly recently, but to lose a career over one regrettable mistake? … “Cajun Navy’s on the way: South Louisiana springs into action to help Texas amid Harvey floods” … Nina Dobrev, a beauty ambassador … “Anheuser-Busch sends more than 500K cans of water to Harvey victims” … as far as drunk-on-flight videos go, wait for this clown to try and bite someone … “As White Nationalist in Charlottesville Fired, Police ‘Never Moved’” … Tulip Fever is the most anticipated movie coming out next … great New Yorker piece on the Westboro Baptist Church is becoming a movie … this past weekend was the worst at the box office in 16 years … the Daily Mail turns every Kardashian sister instagram photo into a “story” …

The oral history of Jim Harbaugh’s appearance on Saved by the Bell. Smart piece. [The Athletic]

Anthony Morrow, who has spent a lot of time in the NBA, was pulled over by cops last week. They searched his car looking for drugs or money. They found nothing. Morrow is not happy they searched with probably cause. [Observer]

Tom Herman is tremendous as an underdog, so can Texas beat USC? [CFB Country]

Excellent piece on Jordan Reed of the Redskins. Is he too big, strong and fast for football? [Sports Illustrated]

The good and bad from MLB local TV markets so far this season. There are a few troubling signs. [Fangraphs]

As a dad with two young kids in sports, yes, I can see how youth sports became a $15 billion industry. [TIME]

The US Soccer World Cup qualifying roster is out, and here’s some analysis. [Goal.com]

A few days late, but I’m sorry for loving Jim Harbaugh refusing to provide football rosters until August 30th. [NJ.com]

Pure coincidence, I’m sure: LeBron, Rich Paul, and an elite high school recruit in a coffee shop in LA. Not against the rules! [CBS Sports]

Drone footage over Houston shows just how bad of shape the city is in.

Kim Kardashian, bad at hosting TV shows. Reality is more her speed.