Cavaliers - Celtics Trade Still Up in the Air as Neither Team Says Anything Publicly About Anything

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celticsagreed to a trade on Friday. Kyrie Irving was going to Boston in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, some tall international player and a Brooklyn Nets draft pick. The same two teams would meet in the Eastern Conference Finals next season, but they would both look slightly different. Now the trade may be off, but it might not be too. Here’s what we know.

After examing Isaiah Thomas and his hip the Cavaliers reportedly wanted “additional compensation” in the deal. That was according to NBA news-god Adrian Wojnarowski over the weekend. If that’s true, the Cavaliers haven’t made their intentions known to the Celtics. Via the Boston Herald on Tuesday:

The Cavs, who have not expressed dissatisfaction to the Celtics, let alone made an alternative demand, have until Thursday morning to void the deal. The sides can also agree to extend the deadline.

So the trade reportedly hit a snag on Friday. That was four days ago. The Cavs want more, but no one has made contact and really, no one has said anything about anything. Publicly or privately. Could both teams actually just be quietly waiting for the trade to be processed? Or is something much more nefarious going on?

ESPN’s Chris Haynes, during an appearance on CSNNE said this “holdup” – which might not even exist – was part of a plan.

“I am surprised it’s kind of going this route. I was talking with some people a couple days ago about when was the last time we were seeing something like this, and other execs were like ‘We haven’t seen this chicken and mouse game going on for a while.’ I will say this: Koby Altman, the Cavaliers new general manager, he’s a very shrewd guy. I wouldn’t be surprised if this was the plan of attack all along in how they’re doing this.”

If the Cavs are messing with the Celtics and trying to get more out of them, they’re also kind of messing with the guys they’re about to acquire. Especially, Isaiah Thomas who is probably dealing with the reality that this hip injury is going to cost him a lot of money next summer.

Meanwhile, Jae Crowder has already been spotted wearing official Cavaliers gear. If this trade doesn’t go through, this is just weird.

Josh Okogie and Jae Crowder getting some Sunday work in yesterday. Pros are on campus here at Tech every single day. #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/gUdhIMBfMI — GT Men's Basketball (@GTMBB) August 28, 2017

Isaiah Thomas and LeBron James were both in attendance at the Floyd Mayweather – Conor McGregor fight over the weekend, but they were there separately, with their wives. J.R. Smith appeared to be the only other Cavalier in attendance.

I'm hearing LeBron James and Isaiah Thomas are expected to be at the Mayweather-McGregor fight on Saturday in Las Vegas. — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) August 23, 2017

No one else from the potential trade – Kyrie, tall guy, Brooklyn Pick – has been heard from. Presumably they are all locked safely in Danny Ainge’s Assets Cabinet. The question is, will they ever come out?