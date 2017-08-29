Channing Crowder Lit Into Miko Grimes on Baller Wives

Miko Grimes, in addition to appearing a little bit on this season of Hard Knocks, is a cast member on VH1’s Baller Wives. On Monday night’s edition, as discovered by Slice Miami, she got into it with former Dolphins linebacker Channing Crowder.

To the extent that you care, the back story is that Crowder is now a co-host of a daily radio show on WQAM 560 in Miami, the same station that fired Miko in 2015 after her disorderly conduct arrest (charges were dropped).

Miko was under the impression that Crowder was misogynistic and thought she couldn’t do a sports talk radio job because she was a woman; Crowder maintained that his opinion of her was based on disdain for her harsh criticism of her husband’s then-teammate Ryan Tannehill.

It all hit a crescendo when Crowder said, “If you were so talented, you’d have a job right now. There’s four radio stations in South Florida. You got fired from one of them. There’s three more.”

Brent Grimes is the lowkey MVP of the scene for his ability to maintain equanimity.