Don't Expect the Arms Race to Slow: Teams That Pay Quarterbacks the Most Still Win More than Others

Matthew Stafford is the latest quarterback contract to cause folks to shake their head. Stafford, a former first overall pick, has had a solid career but has not been one of the elite quarterbacks in the game.

Here’s the argument, though, for locking him up. First, he’s still entering his prime, at age 29. You are basically buying up the age 29 to 33 years. When you look around the league, there’s a good chance that over a third of the current franchise quarterbacks will be aged out during that time. Look at the list of guys between ages 27 and 31 and see who has established themselves.

You have Russell Wilson, Cam Newton, and Andrew Luck, the only three projected starters under the age of 32 who have ever won a playoff game.

Then you have Stafford, Kirk Cousins, Andy Dalton, and Sam Bradford.

Below that age group you have Derek Carr and all the young quarterbacks we are watching to see who will emerge.

Where would you project Stafford to be in three years among quarterbacks (When Brady and Brees are in their 40’s and lots of others in their late 30’s)? I’d say top 8. And this contract will soon be passed by others.

Back in February, I wrote about why teams pay QBs top dollar. We haven’t hit the point where it, on average, provides negative or neutral return. I’m reprinting that article here: