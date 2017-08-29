Kansas City TV Station Cracks Joke About Danny Duffy's DUI Charge

Kansas City Royals starter Danny Duffy was cited for driving under the influence Sunday night. Details are scarce at the moment as the police report has yet to be completed.

Fox 4 in Kansas City sent an interesting and likely unapproved tweet in response to the news, playing on the Royals’ recent offensive struggles.

Get it? The Royals haven’t scored in 43 innings. That’s a lot of zeroes.

The tweet was deleted for obvious reasons.

Duffy and Royals general manager Dayton Moore will hold a press conference later this afternoon. Moore released the following statement:

“We are obviously disappointed in the news we have received regarding Danny Duffy’s DUI arrest Sunday night. Danny was not part of the team traveling back from Cleveland on Sunday because he had returned to Kansas City a day earlier to undergo an MRI examination. We are still in the early stages of gathering the details, but I do know that Danny has always been accountable as a member of this organization and we expect the same accountability from his as this process moves forward. We obviously do not condone anyone diving while under the influence, but this is now a legal matter and we will allow the process to unfold and cannot comment any further.”

[Fox 4]