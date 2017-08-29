PM Roundup: Michael Phelps Reveals Pregnancy Test Results, Huge U.S. Open Upset

The PM Roundup, where we believe that Conor McGregor has only one more career boxing loss than Floyd Mayweather.

Does the kid know where that thing has been? Michael Phelps took to an Instagram photo with his wife, child, and pregnancy test to announce that his boys are strong swimmers.

Number 2 on the way!!!! So excited!! Wonder if it's a boy or a girl?? A post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Aug 29, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

The New York Jets realized they had someone on offense you might have heard of: Matt Forte is one of the NFL veterans on the trading block.

Naomi Osaka stuns defending champ: Japanese teenager beats Angelique Kerber in the first round of the U.S. Open.

Sports takes a backseat to the storm: The Houston vs. UT-San Antonio game for this weekend has now been postponed.

Tweet of the Day: Aaron Rodgers is the G.O.A.T. when it comes to QB facial hair.

When you got football practice at 10 but a porn shoot at 12 pic.twitter.com/0PGZMtDic3 — Tom Brady's Ego (@TomBradysEgo) August 29, 2017

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead: The Sports Illustrated cover features four players on one knee in regional covers, editor says it is not a nod to protests but a coincidence; Our Tully Corcoran lives in Houston and has some thoughts; Fantasy Football Overrated and Underrated.

Around the Sports Internet: The NFLPA has altered the election rules to make it easier for DeMaurice Smith to stay in power … The Pittsburgh Steelers traded for tight end Vance McDonald … RIP former Michigan State coaching legend Jud Heathcote.