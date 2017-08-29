Sports Illustrated NFL Preview Features Four Star Players Kneeling on Regional Covers

Sports Illustrated has released its four regional editions of the NFL preview magazine. Each features a similar theme among the star players in the center, and the same group of other NFL stars surrounding them.

The good news for Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy is that he made the cover of all four regional editions. The bad news is that he’s precariously close to a groin on three of them.

Here he is dangling from Tom Brady’s towel.

And from Aaron Rodgers’.

Here he is hanging from J.J. Watt’s, uh, under carriage.

Finally, here’s the one McCoy will actually consider framing, featuring him catching a ride on David Johnson’s elbow.

McCoy’s misfortune is humorous and trivial, but the assorted covers lead to a more pressing question: why are all four kneeling? Colin Kaepernick’s national anthem protests have been a hot-button issue throughout the league for the last year. They will continue this year, as the free agent remains without a team.

Was this a conscious choice or do the poses simply work best for the artistic idea? It’s worth noting that Brady was a Trump supporter and Watt has been outspoken in his support of the police. None of the four have actually taken a knee in protest.

What do you think?