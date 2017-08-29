Vegas Over/Under Win Total For Cavs Suggests LeBron James Will Get Plenty of Rest In 2017-18

Westgate Las Vegas has released its latest NBA futures projections with over/under win totals for the league’s teams. It’s safe to say Sin City doesn’t project a great performance by the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2017-18 regular season.

Jeff Sherman posted the over/under projections on Tuesday an here’s what they look like in alphabetical order:

Atlanta 25.5 Boston 56.5 Brooklyn 28.5 Charlotte 42.5 Chicago 21.5 Cleveland 53.5 Dallas 35.5 Denver 45.5 Detroit 38.5 Golden State 67.5 Houston 55.5 Indianapolis 31.5 Los Angeles Clippers 43.5 Los Angeles Lakers 33.5 Memphis 37.5 Miami 43.5 Milwaukee 47.5 Minnesota 48.5 New Orleans 39.5 New York 30.5 Oklahoma 51.5 Orlando 33.5 Philadelphia 42.5 Phoenix 28.5 Portland 42.5 Sacramento 28.5 San Antonio 54.5 Toronto 48.5 Utah 40.5 Washington 47.5

The Cavs — who won 51 regular season games last season — rank fifth, behind the Golden State Warriors (67.5), Boston Celtics (56.5), Houston Rockets (55.5) and San Antonio Spurs (54.5). That either means Vegas doesn’t like the Cavs chances to win the Eastern Conference, or the group wisdom is that LeBron James and his fellow veterans will get plenty of rest during the regular season.

I’m going to bet on the latter. The East is still an incredibly weak conference and, if anything, got weaker this offseason. The Cavs and Celtics should still cruise to the Eastern Conference finals. So if this prediction holds, it would mean Cleveland decided to rest its vets and just turn things on in the postseason. It’s not a bad strategy.

The Cavs have won three-straight Eastern Conference titles. They know what they’re doing and should be favorites to return to the NBA Finals once again.