Vegas Over/Under Win Total For Cavs Suggests LeBron James Will Get Plenty of Rest In 2017-18

Westgate Las Vegas has released its latest NBA futures projections with over/under win totals for the league’s teams. It’s safe to say Sin City doesn’t project a great performance by the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2017-18 regular season.
Jeff Sherman posted the over/under projections on Tuesday an here’s what they look like in alphabetical order:
|Atlanta
|25.5
|Boston
|56.5
|Brooklyn
|28.5
|Charlotte
|42.5
|Chicago
|21.5
|Cleveland
|53.5
|Dallas
|35.5
|Denver
|45.5
|Detroit
|38.5
|Golden State
|67.5
|Houston
|55.5
|Indianapolis
|31.5
|Los Angeles Clippers
|43.5
|Los Angeles Lakers
|33.5
|Memphis
|37.5
|Miami
|43.5
|Milwaukee
|47.5
|Minnesota
|48.5
|New Orleans
|39.5
|New York
|30.5
|Oklahoma
|51.5
|Orlando
|33.5
|Philadelphia
|42.5
|Phoenix
|28.5
|Portland
|42.5
|Sacramento
|28.5
|San Antonio
|54.5
|Toronto
|48.5
|Utah
|40.5
|Washington
|47.5
The Cavs — who won 51 regular season games last season — rank fifth, behind the Golden State Warriors (67.5), Boston Celtics (56.5), Houston Rockets (55.5) and San Antonio Spurs (54.5). That either means Vegas doesn’t like the Cavs chances to win the Eastern Conference, or the group wisdom is that LeBron James and his fellow veterans will get plenty of rest during the regular season.
I’m going to bet on the latter. The East is still an incredibly weak conference and, if anything, got weaker this offseason. The Cavs and Celtics should still cruise to the Eastern Conference finals. So if this prediction holds, it would mean Cleveland decided to rest its vets and just turn things on in the postseason. It’s not a bad strategy.
The Cavs have won three-straight Eastern Conference titles. They know what they’re doing and should be favorites to return to the NBA Finals once again.
