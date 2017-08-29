VIDEO: Kevin Pillar Turned Into Superman, Made Incredible Flying Catch

Toronto Blue Jays centerfielder Kevin Pillar is known for risking life and limb to make spectacular plays on synthetic turf. Of all the high-flying grabs he’s made in his career, the one he turned in Monday night may be the best.

Pillar raced deep into right-center to chase down a Mookie Betts line drive and leapt through the air like a superhero to take away extra bases.

The reaction of pitcher Marcus Stroman sums it all up. Just pure delight and astonishment. Even for Pillar, this was incredible.